North Allegheny, Canon-McMillan school districts accused of playing 'shell game' with money to qualify for tax hikes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two local school districts are accused of playing a 'shell game' so that the districts could qualify for tax hikes.

North Allegheny School District and Canon McMillan School District are among a dozen school districts in Pennsylvania that are accused of playing a 'shell game' with taxpayer funds by moving money around so that the district could qualify for tax hikes.

Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit of the 12 school districts that uncovered a legal standard practice where districts are raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in general funds.

State laws limit how much school districts can raise property taxes, but if a district must raise taxes above the limits set by law, they're required to ask voters for permission through referendum or apply for a referendum exception.

DeFoor said the districts have found a way to use the law to their advantage and it's basically a 'shell game' that allowed the districts to collectively raise taxes 37 times during four years that were reviewed from fiscal years ending in 2018 through 2021.

"At the end of the day, it's the taxpayers, especially those on a fixed income, that are shouldering the burden," DeFoor said.

The audit team has made recommendations for the general assembly to consider, including adding a provision that requires districts to use general fund balances and the prior fiscal year's surplus funds prior to requesting an exception to raise taxes above the index.