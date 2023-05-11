Norfolk Southern train derails near Montgomery Crossing in New Castle

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) -- A Norfolk Southern train has derailed in the city of New Castle in Lawrence County.

The derailment occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday night near the Montgomery Avenue crossing near Route 108 in the city's Mahoningtown neighborhood.

#BREAKING: @LCDPS tells me @nscorp train derailed 11:52pm Mahoningtown, New Castle at Rt 18 by Rt 108



- 8-10 derailed out of 200+ cars

- 1 carrying hazardous materials, NOT LEAKING

- 2-3 on bridge crossing Mahoning River are stable

- 2 crew members safe@KDKA #NorfolkSouthern pic.twitter.com/AtqYs9bjnL — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) May 11, 2023

Lawrence Co. Public Safety officials say there is no threat to the public or hazardous material danger.

Public Safety Director Chad Strobel tells KDKA that around 10 cars derailed and believes that the entire train consisted of more than 200 cars.

Two Norfolk Southern crew members were on board at the time of the derailment. Both are accounted for and safe.

Norfolk Southern officials have been called to the scene.

There's no word on what caused the derailment at this time.