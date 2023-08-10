Watch CBS News
Local News

Norfolk Southern to pay thousands in fines following OSHA inspection in East Palestine

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Norfolk Southern agrees to thousands in fines
Norfolk Southern agrees to thousands in fines 00:35

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Norfolk Southern has agreed to improve conditions for those working to rebuild and clean up the site of the train derailment back in February in East Palestine

The U.S. Department of Labor said the company came to an agreement with the government and Teamsters Railway Union after OSHA inspections. 

Complete East Palestine Train Derailment Coverage Here

The railway will pay more than $49,000 in fines for four violations, including failing to have workers wear chemical-resistant footwear in contaminated soil. 

Also, as part of the deal, Norfolk Southern will start a medical monitoring program for all workers who spend time at the site.  

First published on August 10, 2023 / 5:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.