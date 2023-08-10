Norfolk Southern to pay thousands in fines following OSHA inspection in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Norfolk Southern has agreed to improve conditions for those working to rebuild and clean up the site of the train derailment back in February in East Palestine.

The U.S. Department of Labor said the company came to an agreement with the government and Teamsters Railway Union after OSHA inspections.

The railway will pay more than $49,000 in fines for four violations, including failing to have workers wear chemical-resistant footwear in contaminated soil.

Also, as part of the deal, Norfolk Southern will start a medical monitoring program for all workers who spend time at the site.