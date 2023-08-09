Norfolk Southern announces plans to open permanent field office in East Palestine

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (KDKA) - Norfolk Southern is continuing its efforts to clean up and repay the community in East Palestine, Ohio.

The company announced on Tuesday they would be opening a new, permanent field office in the village.

It will be located on Market Street, across from the company's historic train depot.

"We've pledged our long-term commitment to East Palestine and this permanent field office is a physical symbol of that pledge," said Alan H. Shaw, President and CEO of Norfolk Southern. "For the past six months, we've been leasing space at the Centenary United Methodist Church. The church has been a home away from home for hundreds of Norfolk Southern employees and contractors, and the congregation's warmth and willingness to open their doors to us will never be forgotten."

The building renovations will begin this fall.

So far, Norfolk Southern has committed nearly $70 million to East Palestine as well as the surrounding cities.