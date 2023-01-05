Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.

Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition to McCarthy from a group of conservatives.

The fight, which began on the first day of the 118th congress, has thrown the new house GOP majority into chaos and undercut the party's agenda.

20 Republicans voted against McCarthy in Wednesday's sixth and final vote. The final tally was 201 for the Republican representative from California.

With no speaker, there's no functioning House of Representatives.

McCarthy says progress was made in negotiations with the Republicans opposing his bid for speaker.

You know, I think it's probably best to let people work through some more," Rep. McCarthy said.

"The President needs to tell Kevin McCarthy, Sir, you do not have the votes, and it's time to withdraw," said Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado)

"It's not a good look, it's not a good thing. This is the United States of America and I hope they get their act together," said President Joe Biden.

Democrats remained united behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, receiving all 212 Democratic votes on all six ballots.

McCarthy is hoping the third day will be the charm.

The House adjourned until 12 p.m. today.