Nominees announced for 2022 Gene Kelly Awards, honoring best local high school musicals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pittsburgh CLO has announced this year's nominees for the Gene Kelly Awards.

The awards honor the outstanding work of local high schools on their musical productions.

Awards will be handed out for best actor and actress, scenic design, best costume design, best vocal ensemble, best dance ensemble, outstanding student artist, best musical and more.

The best musical category is broken down into four different budget levels. This year's nominees are:

Budget Level I

Chartiers Valley High School: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Westinghouse Arts Academy: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Budget Level II

Elizabeth Forward High School: Little Shop of Horrors - Broadway Version

Hampton High School: Into The Woods

Budget Level III

North Hills High School: Once Upon a Mattress

Thomas Jefferson High School: Legally Blonde The Musical

Budget Level IV

West Allegheny High School: Legally Blonde The Musical

Woodland Hills Senior High School: Shrek The Musical

To see the full list of nominees in each category, click here.

The awards ceremony is set for Saturday, May 28, at the Benedum Center.

The nominees for actor and actress will compete for the opportunity to represent the Gene Kelly Awards in the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City in June.