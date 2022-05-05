Watch CBS News

No one hurt after crane tips over onto business in Shaler Township

SHALER (KDKA) - A crane tipped over on Thursday morning and onto a business on Route 8.

The business, a Forms + Services, was hit by the crane when the operator extended the crane too far, causing it to tip over. 

Another crane was called in to lift it off of the building and clean a fuel spill from the accident.

No injuries were reported.

