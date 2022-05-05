No one hurt after crane tips over onto business in Shaler Township
SHALER (KDKA) - A crane tipped over on Thursday morning and onto a business on Route 8.
The business, a Forms + Services, was hit by the crane when the operator extended the crane too far, causing it to tip over.
Another crane was called in to lift it off of the building and clean a fuel spill from the accident.
No injuries were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.