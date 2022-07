No injuries reported after house catches fire in Turtle Creek

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple crews were called out to battle a house fire in Turtle Creek on Sunday night.

The two-alarm fire started just before 8 p.m. along Maple Street.

Fire tore through a portion of the roof on the front porch.

Smoke and flames were seen shooting from the second floor of the home.

No injuries have been reported.