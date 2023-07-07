No injuries reported after Monroeville home catches fire
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - Several crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Monroeville early on Friday morning.
The call came in a little after 2 a.m.
It happened at home along Woodland Drive near Saunders Station Road.
It took crews around an hour to get the flames under control.
A neighbor told KDKA he witnessed the people who live there get out and they appear to be OK.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
