No injuries reported after Monroeville home catches fire

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) - Several crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Monroeville early on Friday morning. 

The call came in a little after 2 a.m. 

It happened at home along Woodland Drive near Saunders Station Road. 

It took crews around an hour to get the flames under control. 

A neighbor told KDKA he witnessed the people who live there get out and they appear to be OK. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

