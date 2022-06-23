No injuries reported after fire breaks out in Tarentum high-rise building

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of people were evacuated from a high-rise apartment building in Tarentum because of an overnight fire.

Crews were able to contain the flames to just one unit.

The third floor also took on some smoke and water damage.

Most of the residents were able to be let back into the building a short time after crews responded.

No injuries were reported and the Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.