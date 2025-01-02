DA won't file charges in deadly shooting during parking spot fight in Export

EXPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — No charges will be filed after a man shot and killed another man who had pulled a gun on him during a fight over a parking spot in Export this summer, the Westmoreland County district attorney announced on Thursday.

Daniel Chicka, 65, was shot and killed on Madison Avenue on June 18 after getting into a fight with a neighbor, the district attorney's office said.

According to investigators, video evidence from the scene shows Chicka and Matthew Miller arguing. The district attorney's office said Chicka can be seen pulling out a gun and pointing it in Miller's direction before Miller fired several rounds from his own gun.

Prosecutors said they reviewed the Pennsylvania State Police's extensive investigation and based on the evidence, they decided not to pursue criminal charges in Chicka's death.

"The District Attorney's Office recognizes the legal right of individuals to protect themselves and others from imminent serious bodily injury," the DA's office said in a news release.

After the shooting happened, Chicka's brothers told KDKA-TV he was visiting his girlfriend when he was shot and killed. A neighbor said Miller had recently moved in and was territorial about the parking spot.

While Miller won't be charged in the shooting, the district attorney's office said he is facing drug-related charges.

"I am profoundly sorry for Mr. Chicka's family's loss; however, I am committed to resolving cases based upon the facts and the law," District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a statement.