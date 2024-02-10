No active threat on IUP campus after bullet found in classroom

INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) - Officials from Indiana University of Pennsylvania say there's no threat on campus after a single bullet with a note was found in a classroom this week.

The bullet was found in Jane Leonard Hall on Thursday and was immediately brought to the attention of campus police.

The individuals who left the note, who are currently enrolled students, have been identified and are said to be cooperating with authorities, pending disciplinary action.

The students said the bullet and note were not meant to be a threat.