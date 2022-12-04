No. 11 Penn State to play in Rose Bowl against No. 8 Utah

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Bowl season is here for college football and its fans. And for No. 11 Penn State, they'll be playing in "The Granddaddy of Them All."

See you in Pasadena 🌹 pic.twitter.com/r8d7ubojJq — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 4, 2022

Penn State finished off a 10-2 regular season, losing only to Michigan and Ohio State. The upcoming game will mark Penn State's fifth appearance in what is the oldest operating bowl game. The Nittany Lions played the USC Trojans in their last Rose Bowl contest, losing 52-49.

Utah will head to the Rose Bowl with a 10-3 record highlighted by its Pac-12 championship.

No. 11 Penn State will battle No. 8. Utah in the Rose Bowl Game on Monday, Jan. 2.