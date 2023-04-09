Watch CBS News
Local News

Nine years marked since Franklin Regional High School stabbings

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Nine years marked since Franklin Regional High School stabbings
Nine years marked since Franklin Regional High School stabbings 00:56

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Sunday marks nine years since a dark day in Westmoreland County's past.

On this day in 2014, at least 20 people were stabbed at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville.

It took place in a crowded hallway just minutes before the start of school.

Despite at least five students being critically injured, everyone survived. The stabbing was called in at 7:13 a.m. that morning.

Students told KDKA at the time that a student who had been stabbed pulled a fire alarm, which police believe saved lives.

"So, yes, the fire alarm being pulled probably assisted with evacuating the school, and that was a good thing that was done," Chief Thomas Seefeld said at the time of the incident.

The attack was carried out by Alex Hribal, who was 16 and a sophomore at the time. He's currently serving a 60-year sentence after pleading guilty back in 2017.

Hribal would later appeal his conviction, citing an ineffective counsel, but so far, no judge has heard that appeal.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 3:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.