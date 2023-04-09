Nine years marked since Franklin Regional High School stabbings

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Sunday marks nine years since a dark day in Westmoreland County's past.

On this day in 2014, at least 20 people were stabbed at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville.

It took place in a crowded hallway just minutes before the start of school.

Despite at least five students being critically injured, everyone survived. The stabbing was called in at 7:13 a.m. that morning.

Students told KDKA at the time that a student who had been stabbed pulled a fire alarm, which police believe saved lives.

"So, yes, the fire alarm being pulled probably assisted with evacuating the school, and that was a good thing that was done," Chief Thomas Seefeld said at the time of the incident.

The attack was carried out by Alex Hribal, who was 16 and a sophomore at the time. He's currently serving a 60-year sentence after pleading guilty back in 2017.

Hribal would later appeal his conviction, citing an ineffective counsel, but so far, no judge has heard that appeal.