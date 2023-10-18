Nine Pittsburgh area Rite Aids to close as more than 100 stores will close nationwide

Several local Rite Aid stores to close after company files for bankruptcy

Several local Rite Aid stores to close after company files for bankruptcy

Several local Rite Aid stores to close after company files for bankruptcy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Amid falling sales and opioid-related lawsuits, Rite Aid has filed for bankruptcy.

Here in the Pittsburgh area, nine locations will be closing as a result.

RELATED STORIES:

According to a report from Fast Company, 150 stores will close this year, with nine in the Pittsburgh area shutting their doors.

The locations are as follows below:

Stevenson Boulevard, New Kensington

Brighton Avenue, Rochester

Library Road, Bethel Park

University Boulevard, Moon Township

Saw Mill Run Boulevard, Pittsburgh

Keeport Drive, Pittsburgh

Route 30, Greensburg

William Penn Highway, Export

Wilmington Road, New Castle

With more than 2,100 retail stores across 17 states and thousands of employees, Rite Aid's filing for Chapter 11 is a last-ditch attempt to reorganize to keep many of its stores open. Wendell Young, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers that represents many Rite Aid employees, says he just heard from Rite Aid officials.

The plan will "significantly reduce the company's debt" while helping to "resolve litigation claims in an equitable manner," Rite Aid said.

Rite Aid promises to transfer prescriptions to nearby pharmacies that can best help its customers.