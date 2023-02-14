Watch CBS News
Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential bid

By Melissa Quinn

A look at the potential GOP presidential field
Nikki Haley set to announce presidential bid ahead of 2024

Washington Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, announced Tuesday that she will make a bid for the White House.

Haley is set to deliver a speech announcing her run during an event in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday. 

In a social media video announcing her bid, Haley said that it's "time for a new generation."

She is the second Republican to jump into the race for her party's presidential nomination, joining former President Donald Trump.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 7:12 AM

