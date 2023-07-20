Nike reportedly releasing Steelers Air Max 1 later this year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - LeBron. Michael. Curry. The Pittsburgh Steelers.

What do these four all have in common?

They all have, or will have in the Steelers' case, their own Nike shoe.

COMING SOON: Nike Air Max 1 "Steelers"



🗓️ November 2nd

📝 FD9082-104

💰 $140https://t.co/usimxOXWOi pic.twitter.com/RY8yG8cY58 — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) July 17, 2023

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, later this year, Nike is expected to release the Steelers black and gold Air Max 1s.

The shoes are expected to drop on November 2, 2023, and will cost around $150.