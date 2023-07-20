Watch CBS News
Nike reportedly releasing Steelers Air Max 1 later this year

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - LeBron. Michael. Curry. The Pittsburgh Steelers. 

What do these four all have in common? 

They all have, or will have in the Steelers' case, their own Nike shoe. 

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, later this year, Nike is expected to release the Steelers black and gold Air Max 1s. 

The shoes are expected to drop on November 2, 2023, and will cost around $150. 

