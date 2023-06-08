Nickelback coming to Pittsburgh
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Nickelback is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.
The rock band added several new dates to their tour, including a show at The Pavilion at Star Lake with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross on Sept. 29.
The Get Rollin' Tour kicks off next week with a show in Montreal and now ends in October in Fargo, North Dakota.
The band released its 10th studio album, "Get Rollin'" last fall.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time, though fans in the fan club can get pre-sale tickets.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.