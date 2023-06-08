Nickelback coming to Pittsburgh

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- Nickelback is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.

The rock band added several new dates to their tour, including a show at The Pavilion at Star Lake with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross on Sept. 29.

The Get Rollin' Tour kicks off next week with a show in Montreal and now ends in October in Fargo, North Dakota.

We’ve got some new dates coming your way! Tickets on sale Tuesday June 13th at 10am local time 🤘 Sign up to the fan club now to get pre-sale tickets tomorrowhttps://t.co/BwvQRL1WFT pic.twitter.com/ddFnin8n0D — Nickelback (@Nickelback) June 8, 2023

The band released its 10th studio album, "Get Rollin'" last fall.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10 a.m. local time, though fans in the fan club can get pre-sale tickets.