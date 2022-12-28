Preparations underway at Fenway Park ahead of 2023 Winter Classic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the Penguins and Bruins prepare for next week's Winter Classic, it's beginning to look a lot like a hockey rink at Fenway Park in Boston.

The Pens and Bruins will take things outside for this year's Winter Classic on Monday.

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 27: The 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic build out continues at Fenway Park on December 27, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

It's the second time the NHL will host its spectacle outdoor event at Fenway Park, with the Bruins defeating the Flyers in overtime in the 2010 Winter Classic.

For the Penguins, it'll be their third time playing in the Winter Classic and sixth time playing outdoors overall.

2008 Winter Classic

In a snow globe environment at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, Sidney Crosby scored a shootout game-winning goal in what felt like a moment made for a movie.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates his game-winning shootout goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the NHL Winter Classic outdoor hockey game at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2008. The Penguins captain gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 shootout win over the Sabres in front of an NHL-record 71,217 fans on Tuesday. AP Photo/David Duprey

2011 Winter Classic

Pittsburgh got to play host to the Washington Capitals in 2011 at Heinz Field, but memories from the event aren't too fond.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Rainy weather pushed the game back from daytime to primetime, but the big memory left behind was the hit Sidney Crosby took that added up to him being sidelined for the second half of the 2010-11 season and for the first 20 games of the 2011-12 season.

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 01: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins in action against the Washington Capitals during the 2011 NHL Bridgestone Winter Classic at Heinz Field on January 1, 2011 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

2014 Stadium Series

The Penguins would take things back outside when they visited snowy Soldier Field in Chicago, but it was all Blackhawks that night.

Fans cheer at the 2014 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Soldier Field on March 1, 2014 in Chicago. (credit: Brian Kersey/Getty Images)

2017 Stadium Series

Outdoor hockey would return to Heinz Field on 2017 when the Penguins and Flyers would play the first of two legs in a home-and-home Stadium Series split between the two cities' football venues.

(Photo by Matt Kincaid/Getty Images)

The Penguins would take home a 4-2 winner over their cross-state rivals.

2019 Stadium Series

When the series shifted to Philadelphia for the second leg of the series, the hometown Flyers were victorious this time around.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 23: The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate their 4-3 overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game at the Lincoln Financial Field on February 23, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Overall, the Penguins hold a 1-1 record in Winter Classic games and a 2-3 record in outdoor games combined.

Puck drop at Fenway Park is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday.