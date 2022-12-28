Preparations underway at Fenway Park ahead of 2023 Winter Classic
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the Penguins and Bruins prepare for next week's Winter Classic, it's beginning to look a lot like a hockey rink at Fenway Park in Boston.
The Pens and Bruins will take things outside for this year's Winter Classic on Monday.
It's the second time the NHL will host its spectacle outdoor event at Fenway Park, with the Bruins defeating the Flyers in overtime in the 2010 Winter Classic.
For the Penguins, it'll be their third time playing in the Winter Classic and sixth time playing outdoors overall.
2008 Winter Classic
In a snow globe environment at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Buffalo, Sidney Crosby scored a shootout game-winning goal in what felt like a moment made for a movie.
2011 Winter Classic
Pittsburgh got to play host to the Washington Capitals in 2011 at Heinz Field, but memories from the event aren't too fond.
Rainy weather pushed the game back from daytime to primetime, but the big memory left behind was the hit Sidney Crosby took that added up to him being sidelined for the second half of the 2010-11 season and for the first 20 games of the 2011-12 season.
2014 Stadium Series
The Penguins would take things back outside when they visited snowy Soldier Field in Chicago, but it was all Blackhawks that night.
2017 Stadium Series
Outdoor hockey would return to Heinz Field on 2017 when the Penguins and Flyers would play the first of two legs in a home-and-home Stadium Series split between the two cities' football venues.
The Penguins would take home a 4-2 winner over their cross-state rivals.
2019 Stadium Series
When the series shifted to Philadelphia for the second leg of the series, the hometown Flyers were victorious this time around.
Overall, the Penguins hold a 1-1 record in Winter Classic games and a 2-3 record in outdoor games combined.
Puck drop at Fenway Park is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday.
for more features.