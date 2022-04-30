Watch CBS News

NHL releases schedule for Penguins-Rangers' first-round playoff series

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- With the Pittsburgh Penguins' first-round playoff opponent now set, the NHL has released the schedule of games.

The Penguins will take on the New York Rangers in the first round.

The series will open Tuesday, May 3, at 7 p.m. at Madison Square Garden. Game 2 will be on Thursday, May 5, also at 7 p.m.

Games 3 and 4 come to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, May 7, and Monday, May 9. Both are at 7 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 will be on May 11, Game 6 on May 13, and a deciding Game 7 on May 15.

 
Tickets are already on sale for the home games on the Penguins' website

