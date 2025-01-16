Watch CBS News
NFL and KFC open a Steelers-themed location in Mexico

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

COYOACAN, Mexico (KDKA) - When the Pittsburgh Steelers play on the road, their fans follow them in droves. It's called "Steeler Nation" for a reason. 

However, one place where the Steelers have a massive fan base is south of the border in Mexico and that footprint just got larger. 

The NFL and Kentucky Fried Chicken have opened three team-themed locations in Mexico and it includes the Steelers. 

Each location is decked out in team colors, logos, and jerseys, and has a Big Box Meal that comes with a mini helmet. 

The Steelers-themed KFC location is in Coyoacan, about 30 miles south of Mexico City. 

According to a report from SteelersNow's Alan Saunders, the Steelers could play a game in Mexico City this year, making it the first time the Steelers have played an international game since 2013. 

A 2015 study from Harvard Sports Analysis found that the Steelers had more than half a million followers on Facebook from Mexico and have sponsored trips to Mexico that included active Steelers players. 

"We would definitely like to play in Mexico again sometime soon," said Steelers President Art Rooney II. "We have a great fanbase down there, and we have the right under the new international program the league has to have more of a presence in Mexico." 

Along with the Steelers location, there are San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs locations. 

