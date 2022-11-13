Next man up: Despite the return of TJ Watt, the Steelers will be without Minkah Fitzpatrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are back at Acrisure Stadium this afternoon following a bye week and they welcome the New Orleans Saints with their sights set on getting back into the win column.

However, going into today, there's good news and bad news.

The team will welcome back the reigning defensive player of the year TJ Watt after a seven-game absence due to a torn pectoral muscle as well as arthroscopic knee surgery.

Watt's importance to the Steelers cannot be understated – the team this season without Watt is 1-6 and, in his career, when he's out of the lineup, the Steelers are 1-10.

Their lone victory without Watt came earlier this season when they beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, injured reserve giveth, injured reserve taketh away.

The team activated Watt yesterday afternoon but placed safety Minkah Fitzpatrick on injured reserve and he's expected to miss "weeks" after undergoing an appendectomy.

While the Steelers of the present will look to get their third win of the season on the field, the franchise will look back on its history at halftime when they honor their latest Hall of Honor class.

Being honored this year includes broadcasting legend Myron Cope, guard Sam Davis, Halfback Ray Matthews, and tight end Heath Miller.

That's not all – prior to kickoff, the Steelers are looking to tackle diabetes.

The team is joining forces with the Healthcare Council of Western Pennsylvania to conduct free screenings for diabetes.

Giant Eagle pharmacists will also be on-hand to conduct immunization screenings and administer flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

That's all taking place from 9 a.m. until noon on Art Rooney Avenue near Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers and Saints kickoff at 1 p.m.