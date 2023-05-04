On A Positive Note: Newborns at Magee-Womens Hospital dress up for Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Some newborns at Magee-Womens Hospital were "Born to Run."

They've been in training for nine long months and now these brand-new babies are ready to represent one of Pittsbugh's most popular pastimes.

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Dick's Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Magee-Womens Research Institute and P3R are welcoming the city's future runners of steel.

"We're very excited to do that. We have a Run for a Reason event where over 90 runners are raising money for Magee-Womens Foundation, so it's a pretty exciting day for us," said Michael Annichine, the CEO of Magee-Womens Research Institute and Foundation.

(Photo: KDKA)

"We love the opportunity to celebrate what's happening in our surrounding community and draw attention to fun events that are happening around the city of Pittsburgh that benefit not only the organization but also our community members," said Heather Ambrose, the director of nursing.

And the newborns agree. From the clever racing bib onesies to the adorable crocheted sneakers, these pint-sized athletes are turning the nursery into a different kind of starting line for new moms and dads.

"I'm excited that he's a part of something big, especially being under 24 hours. That's amazing. He looks really nice in his outfit," said new parents Quinton Wison and Tequia Blankenship.

Someday -- sooner than you think -- they'll be invited to be among the Kids of STEEL, the largest kids' running program in the U.S.

"It gets kids moving and active. It's not all about running, it's about active, and as we've seen today, these newborns are very active and they're going to fit right in with the Kids of STEEL program," said P3R CEO Troy Schooley.

They are far from the final stretch in their race, but don't they inspire all of us to keep the finish line in sight?