Organization responds to violence through mutual aid program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local non-profit organization is responding to violence in the communities it serves through a mutual aid program.

New Voices for Reproductive Justice — a decades-old advocacy group for Black women in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and parts of Ohio — is now offering cash to people from its Say Her Name Justice Fund. It's to help Black women, femmes and gender-expansive people heal from violence.

Ceshia Elmore, a community organizer for New Voices For Reproductive Justice, told KDKA-TV that it's not just about gun violence but also what she and others consider forms of non-physical violence.

"Like WIC restrictions, losing child care subsidies, like Black women losing their jobs for various reasons and being heads of households," said Elmore. "It covers daily necessities, helps cover living arrangements, if you are seeking mental health care, need help accessing health care."

It also covers travel and other expenses for people seeking reproductive care.

The funds are being offered in varying amounts up to $1,000, and come from $50,000 raised through individual and matched donations on Giving Tuesday.

"We are literally out here trying to impact and reach the community that we care about," Elmore said.

The funds are available until the money runs out. The organization hopes to continue fundraising efforts to keep it going through 2023. If you are in need or know somebody in need, click here.