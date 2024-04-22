New transit app gives real-time updates to riders across Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - New technology is helping to simplify public transit in Westmoreland County.

It's called the myStop app, and it gives riders real-time tracking of local buses.

Now, riders like Jessica Patrick won't have to wonder anymore.

"Sometimes, I don't know if the bus is coming, and then when it's that time, it's not here yet, and then I have to check it just in case the bus is late," Patrick said.

After downloading the myStop app on a mobile device, riders can check their buses to see where the vehicles are at that exact moment and when they're expected to arrive.

"It's a huge step for us in providing better information for a passenger. This is what people expect nowadays, and we're starting to meet those expectations," said Alan Blahovec, executive director of the Westmoreland County Transit Authority.

In addition, Blahovec says passengers can sign up for emails and text alerts about their routes, notifying them immediately if their bus is going to be late.

Another handy feature is the trip planning option.

"You can put in your location and destination, and it will tell you what route you should use."

Before this, the only way for riders to get real-time information was to call the authority's dispatchers, who would then have to radio the bus driver on the road for an update.



Blahovec hopes this new app will cut down on the calls coming in asking, "Where's the bus?" and "What time will it be here?"

"We're just trying to get the word out now so people will start using it," Blahovec added.

You can download the myStop app from your mobile app store or the authority's website.