New study: Young e-cigarette smokers vape within five minutes of waking up

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study finds young e-cigarette smokers will vape within five minutes of waking up.

Although not traditional smoking, it can still cause inflammation and irritation in the lungs.

It can also make asthma or other existing lung issues worse.

"The concentration, the amount of nicotine that you can find in a vape, can be very high, and sometimes people may not be aware of that because the device can be very small, so they don't appear to be a lot, but the concentration can be high," said Dr. Humbert Choi of the Cleveland Clinic.

Its long-term health impacts are still being studied.

First published on January 29, 2023 / 4:32 PM

