New study suggests COVID vaccines saved thousands of lives in 2021
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New information suggests covid-19 vaccines saved a lot of lives in 2021.
A study found vaccinations led to up to 370,000 fewer coronavirus deaths last year, as well as nearly 700,000 fewer hospitalizations.
Health leaders said vaccinations also saved more than $16 billion in medical costs.
With this in mind -- health officials are urging more Americans to get updated covid boosters.
