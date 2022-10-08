New study suggests COVID vaccines saved thousands of lives in 2021

New study suggests COVID vaccinations saved thousands of lives

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New information suggests covid-19 vaccines saved a lot of lives in 2021.

A study found vaccinations led to up to 370,000 fewer coronavirus deaths last year, as well as nearly 700,000 fewer hospitalizations.

Health leaders said vaccinations also saved more than $16 billion in medical costs.

With this in mind -- health officials are urging more Americans to get updated covid boosters.