New study suggests COVID vaccines saved thousands of lives in 2021

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - New information suggests covid-19 vaccines saved a lot of lives in 2021.

A study found vaccinations led to up to 370,000 fewer coronavirus deaths last year, as well as nearly 700,000 fewer hospitalizations.

Health leaders said vaccinations also saved more than $16 billion in medical costs.

With this in mind -- health officials are urging more Americans to get updated covid boosters.

First published on October 8, 2022 / 3:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

