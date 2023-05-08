Watch CBS News
New study shows 86% of school-aged children live with constant worries

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Mental Health Awareness Month and a new report is revealing a lot about how kids are feeling.

A new survey says that 86% of school-aged children reported being in a constant state of worry.

A survey from Nemours Children's Health found that more than one in three children ages 9 to 13 worry at least once a week, and it only gets worse by age.

Nemours is one of the nation's top websites that provides information and advice on children's health. 

The study shows that most of the children worry about school and friendships, but more than half don't think adults understand their concerns.

The President and CEO of Nemours says they're worried about these children now and in the future.

Dr. Lawrence Moss says these worries can lead to depression, anxiety, and other mental health problems.

The survey shows 75% of young children turned to their parents first for advice, but that number dropped to about 50% percent for older children.

Dr. Moss says there are ways parents can help.

He says its important for parents to be proactive and talk to their children and ask kids what's on their mind to hear more about how they're feeling. 

