Watch CBS News
Health

New study: Long-term COVID symptoms disappear within first year

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

New study: Long-term COVID symptoms disappear within first year
New study: Long-term COVID symptoms disappear within first year 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here is some encouraging news about people who are coping with long-term COVID symptoms.

A large study conducted in Israel found most people who contracted a mild case of COVID-19 saw their long-term symptoms resolve within the first year.

Some of the common symptoms include brain fog, loss of smell and taste, breathing problems, dizziness and weakness, heart palpitations, and strep throat.

Researchers found most of those problems went away after 12 months, but some doctors said they're still seeing long-term covid symptoms in their patients.

First published on January 15, 2023 / 3:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.