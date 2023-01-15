New study: Long-term COVID symptoms disappear within first year

New study: Long-term COVID symptoms disappear within first year

New study: Long-term COVID symptoms disappear within first year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here is some encouraging news about people who are coping with long-term COVID symptoms.

A large study conducted in Israel found most people who contracted a mild case of COVID-19 saw their long-term symptoms resolve within the first year.

Some of the common symptoms include brain fog, loss of smell and taste, breathing problems, dizziness and weakness, heart palpitations, and strep throat.

Researchers found most of those problems went away after 12 months, but some doctors said they're still seeing long-term covid symptoms in their patients.