New smartphone-controlled technology could help alleviate migraines

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A study done by Allegheny Health Network's Neurosciences Institute is finding a new, smartphone-controlled technology could be an option for those who suffer from migraines.

The 12-month study examined the clinical efficacy and safety of a device called Nerivio.

Nerivio is a wearable "remote electrical neuromodulation" (REN) device that is used to reduce migraine symptoms.

"They (participants) would put the device on their upper arm. There's a strap, and (it) can be worn under clothes or under your jacket or, you know, whatever the case may be, and the device has been controlled by an app on a smartphone," Andrea Synoweic said, a headache doctor at AHN's Neurosciences Institute. "You basically tell your phone you're having a migraine, you adjust the intensity so that it's comfortable, and then the migraine treatment is delivered through the device on the arm while you go back to your daily business."

The device can be used as a preventative or can be used when you have a migraine. Each treatment lasts for 45 minutes and can be applied every other day.

"It sends signals to the brainstem, and through a complicated amount of physiology, the brain eventually turns off the pain of a migraine using its own serotonin and norepinephrine," Synowiec said.

"I was up for anything because nothing was working for me," Kelley Shoenfelt said, who now uses Nerivio.

Shoenfeld was introduced to the device last January.

She told KDKA-TV she has suffered from migraines for years, with most coming on one to two times a week and sometimes lasting up to 14 days at a time.

"I mean, I wake up, and I cannot open my eyes," Shoenfelt said.

She said she was amazed by the results.

"I tried it the first time, and I was amazed because it just took away all my pain. Took away all my symptoms," Shoenfelt said. "It pretty much, just feels like a TENS machine, if you've ever worn one except it doesn't make your muscles jump or anything like that in your arm. It just feels like this pins and needles sensation."

She said while she still gets migraines, it can alleviate her symptoms within 10 minutes.

Shoenfelt said Nerivio saved her life.

"Whenever you're a chronic migraine sufferer, you just feel like you're a prisoner to your migraines until you get that key to unlock the door, and I do believe that Nerivio is that," Shoenfelt said.

"Neurologists at AHN's Headache Center were among the first in the region to utilize Nerivio.

Synowiec said the device is offered by prescription only.

To request an appointment at the AHN Headache Center, call 412-578-3925 in Pittsburgh or 814-452-7575 in Erie.