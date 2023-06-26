Man charged with shooting and killing mother and aunt at New Sewickley home

NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is accused of shooting and killing his mother and aunt inside a New Sewickley Township home on Saturday, police said.

In an update on Monday, police said two women were found shot to death inside the home on Klein Road after first responders were called to the scene for multiple gunshots and at least one person shot with potentially more victims around 2 p.m.

When first responders got there, police said they found an armed and barricaded suspect. After forcing their way into the home, police said they took 43-year-old Benjamin Selby into custody.

Benjamin Selby was charged with shooting and killing his mother and aunt inside a home on Klein Road in New Sewickley on June 24, 2023. (Photo: Beaver County Jail)

Police said 71-year-old Delores Selby, Benjamin Selby's mother, and 65-year-old Mary Lihosit, Benjamin Selby's aunt, were found shot to death inside the home. Police said 92-year-old Dolores McClain, the suspect's grandmother, was also inside and while she wasn't hurt, she was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

New Sewickley Township police said they found multiple guns, a "significant" amount of ammunition and narcotics inside the home during a search.

Investigators haven't released details on a possible motive.

Benjamin Selby is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of kidnapping. He's currently in the Beaver County Jail, awaiting a preliminary hearing.