New rules going into effect for Pittsburgh Public Schools bus patrol program

New rules going into effect for Pittsburgh Public Schools bus patrol program

New rules going into effect for Pittsburgh Public Schools bus patrol program

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Starting next week, you can again be cited for school bus violations in the Pittsburgh Public Schools district.

The district paused the program in December after people complained about how difficult it was to fight the tickets.

But under a new law, it won't cost you anything to fight the ticket.

The proceedings go through PennDOT instead of a judge.