New report shows people are spending more, saving less

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new government report shows Americans are spending beyond their means.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis released its latest index. The index measures prices paid by consumers for goods and services.

It showed consumer spending increased over 0.5% from August to September while savings fell and incomes only grew 0.4%.

Experts said spending still outpaces income when you adjust for inflation.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 6:44 PM

