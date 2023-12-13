Watch CBS News
New report shows Pennsylvania ranks worst in U.S. with inflation on grocery store prices

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new Consumers Affairs report shows that Pennsylvania has had the largest increase in grocery prices year over year.

Prices that were analyzed are up 8.2% in Pennsylvania in the last 12 months. 

Vermont, Maryland, West Virginia, and New Jersey round out the top five worst states in the country.

On the other end of the scale, Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan, and Virginia have shown the least amount of grocery price increases year over year.

According to Consumer Affairs, the rice in prices of grains, beans, and pasta drove Pennsylvania costs up and Colorado's down. 

To read more about the increasing and varying prices and the full report, click here.

