New report highlights alarming healthcare trends across U.S.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new report is highlighting alarming trends across the country when it comes to healthcare.

The non-profit, The Commonwealth Fund, released its 2023 scorecard on state health system performance Thursday. The report looks at all 50 states and the District of Columbia on 58 measures of health outcomes, equity, and affordability.

Researchers say they found a surge in preventable deaths in every state, largely driven by Covid-19 deaths.

The report also noted that the pandemic contributed to heightened substance abuse and barriers to care for chronic but treatable diseases like diabetes and cancer.