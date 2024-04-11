Program in Pittsburgh aims to bridge gap between police and communities they serve

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A program launched in Pittsburgh aims to help low-level offenders.

It is called the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program, and it will provide services to those in need, rather than locking them up.

The program focuses on those with substance use disorder or mental and behavioral health challenges. Right now, it's launching in Zone 1 and Zone 2.

City leaders say those involved in crimes like shoplifting, prostitution, trespassing or disorderly conduct are typically a cry for help and support. With the program, rather than immediately arresting them, officers responding to the scene will use their discretion to either charge them or call a case manager with the program, who would then be in charge of giving that person the services they need.

"Programs like LEAD gives our officers a tool in their toolbox to work with," Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Lee Schmidt said. "Our Office of Community Health and Safety to get people services they need to get housed, to find housing, to find rehabilitation services and to find programs that can help them with their poverty needs."

"This program will provide the necessary services to ensure that people can advance with dignity and feel welcome back into their communities," said Camila Alarcon-Chelecki, assistant director of the Office of Community Health & Safety.

City leaders say the goal is to expand the program to the entire city. The police chief says the program should help reduce 911 calls, so officers can continue focusing on reducing violent crime in the city.