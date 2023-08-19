New poll: More people are turning away from alcohol

New poll: More people are turning away from alcohol

New poll: More people are turning away from alcohol

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It may be the last call for alcohol among Americans trying to be healthier.

A new Gallup poll shows more people believe alcohol is bad for your health, with 39% of Americans saying one to two drinks is unhealthy. That's an 11% increase from 2018 and a record-high number.

The survey also showed the younger you are, the more likely you are to believe booze is bad.

That's in line with the World Health Organization, which recently determined no level of alcohol consumption is safe.