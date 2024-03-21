New Pittsburgh vet hospital lets owners watch surgeries and stay the night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Imagine taking your pet to the veterinary hospital and being able to be with your animal through the whole visit, including surgery if you choose -- even staying overnight if necessary.

Officials from Veterinary Emergency Group have opened up their new facility on Penn Avenue in East Liberty. It's a facility that clinicians and veterinary professionals say is revolutionizing veterinary care.

"We want to keep people and pets together through the entire process, from the time you walk in the door to the time you leave with your healthy pet," said hospital manager Wei Ming Harrer.

To do that, the hospital officials say they operate and designed the facility with an open concept.

"You'll see in our triage and treatment room, our exam rooms are all on the perimeter," Wei Ming Harrer said.

Hospital administrators and clinicians say if you want, you can actually watch your pet undergo treatment and surgery. According to the Pittsburgh facility's medical director, other VEG hospitals have been doing this and people do take advantage of it.

"I would say the 'favorite one' that people like to stay and watch \is C-sections, they like to help and resuscitate the puppies afterwards," said VEG medical director Dr. Allison Faust.

The facility also claims if people's pets have to stay overnight, fur baby moms and dads can actually stay with them.

"We want to keep you together. I think it eases anxiety both for the owner and the pet. We set up nice little rooms for you, give you a blanket, a pillow. We want you and your pet to be as comfortable as you would be at home."

VEG says it will also show and explain lab results and other records to pet parents.

Officials said this kind of open concept is something you are going to see more in the future when it comes to veterinary emergency medicine.