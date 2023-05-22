New Pittsburgh Police Chief Could Be Confirmed This Week

New Pittsburgh Police Chief Could Be Confirmed This Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh will learn this week if there will be a new police chief.

According to Council President Theresa Kail-Smith, she'll put the appointment for confirmation of Acting Chief Larry Scirotto on the agenda for a final vote on Tuesday.

"I originally thought we would wait; however, the majority of the members of the council seem to have confidence in his ability to serve as a chief. So, I would only be prolonging what seems to be inevitable," Kail-Smith said in a statement.

Scirotto sat down for a public interview with the city council last week, where he talked about his goals as chief.

He said he wants to make better use of officers' time and see them build relationships with the community.