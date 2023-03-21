New Pa. license plates honor military members and their families

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — PennDOT announced new license plates to honor military members and their families.

The Air Medal license plate and the Afghanistan and Iraq veterans license plate recognize contributions during their service, PennDOT said. The blue star family license plate is for relatives of active-duty, Reserve or National Guard service members.

PennDOT said the new license plates are now available throughout the state thanks to recently passed legislation.

(Photo:PennDOT)

"These plates are yet another opportunity to show our appreciation for the sacrifices of our military members and families," said PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll in a press release. "As always, we are proud to recognize our military community and their accomplishments."

The plates are available for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight less than 14,000 pounds for $23.

Information on eligibility requirements to apply for the plates can be found on PennDOT's website.