New ownership to keep David's Bridal open for business

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- David's Bridal stories will be staying open for business.

Thanks to a no-cash bankruptcy sale, a new owner will take over the business, avoiding the shutdown of most of its nearly 200 bridal shops.

The company filed for bankruptcy in April, blaming inflation and decreased demand.

Approximately 25% of U.S. brides get their gowns at David's Bridal. 

