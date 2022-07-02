New Ohio law seeks uniform regulations for carrying knives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A new law taking effect this fall will establish uniform rules for carrying knives across Ohio to prevent municipalities from enforcing local regulations, proponents say.

The bill's main sponsor, Sen. Kristina Roegner, a Republican from Hudson, said that varying regulations create a confusing patchwork of laws that are tough to follow and enforce. Her legislation restricts local regulations on knife-carrying but doesn't change the types of knives the state allows people to carry.

In committee hearings, Democrats questioned the need for the mostly Republican-backed bill. Rep. Tavia Galonski, D-Akron, asked whether a change in law was necessary if no data exists to show the patchwork of knife regulations is a problem in Ohio.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill in June. It takes effect in mid-September.

Similar legislation was passed in Arizona in 2010, and has since been passed in at least 10 states, Roegner said.