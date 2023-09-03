New mural museum highlighting Pittsburgh music icons unveiled

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new mural museum has been unveiled at the African American Music Institute.

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Icons Mural Museum made its debut.

It was painted by renowned artist Kyle Holbrook, assisted by Serena Williams.

"Some Pittsburgh icons, legendary musicians who went around and changed the world of music, and just a few streets here in Pittsburgh," said Dr. James T. Johnson. "We couldn't fit everybody because there were just too many of them."

Those with the museum say this is a celebration of the city's rich musical heritage and pays tribute to local artists.