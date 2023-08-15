New multi-purpose sports, event facility to open in Leetsdale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new sports and event facility is coming to Allegheny County.

Sports Facilities Companies on Tuesday announced the opening of Rize Sports, a new, multi-purpose athletic and events space in Leetsdale, Pa.

The new space consists of 55,000 square feet of basketball and pickleball courts and other amenities. Once complete, the facility will feature three regulation basketball courts with seating for approximately 80 spectators and one championship regulation basketball court with seating for around 250 spectators. Other amenities include two multi-purpose team rooms, a café area, a lounge area, and a training room.

Harry Leckemby Jr. has been appointed as the general manager of the new facility. Most recently, Leckemby spent six years as an Event and Facility Operations Manager at Hoover Met Complex in Alabama. In the new role, Leckemby will also offer internship opportunities for local college sports management students.

"I am honored to lead Rize Sports' new facility, and am committed to efficient and creative management of this important offering to western Pennsylvania and the tri-state area," said Leckemby. "We aim to host teams in preparation for elite-level national and international competitions in the not-so-distant future, and I'm looking forward to serving our community with the best recreation and competitive sports opportunities available."