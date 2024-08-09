New metal detectors added to athletic venues at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (KDKA) -- New metal detectors are being implemented to the entrances to athletic venues at WVU.

Campus safety is adding the new detectors at entrance gates starting with this month's game between West Virginia and Penn State on August 31.

WVU will introduce walk-through metal detectors at its major athletic venues this fall.



The new additions to the entrance gates expand on the University's campus safety procedures and will make their debut at Milan Puskar Stadium on Aug. 31.



The new metal detectors will let you enter the facilities without emptying your bags or pockets.

You won't have to take your cell phone, keys, or money out of your pockets, either.

More information about the new metal detectors is available on WVU's website.