New merchandise store opens inside PNC Park

By Garrett Behanna

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You'll notice something new the next time you go to PNC Park.

The Pirates just opened a new, larger clubhouse store at the stadium.

It opened on Tuesday in partnership with the retail company Fanatics. The store is located along the Federal Street side of the ballpark.

The new space is double the size of the other team store.

There are several new amenities, like the ability to create your own baseball cards and do self-check-outs.

