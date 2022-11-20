New Mars exhibit now open at Carnegie Science Center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Carnegie Science Center's most ambitious exhibit in its thirty-year history is now open.

It's called Mars: The Next Giant Leap. The $4.5 million project has been two years in the making and replaces Roboworld.

"We live in a giant universe. We have not traveled out of our solar system, but there could possibly be life out there," said Austin Tanohye, a student at Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania Charter School.

"A new Mars adventure, exploration to Mars, something I never thought I'd see in my lifetime. Sometimes, I feel like I live in Star Wars," Mayor Ed Gainey said. "Pittsburgh will be the next city to help us get to Mars."

The exhibit features interactive areas where visitors can maneuver robotic rovers, learn about hydroponic gardening and consider how they would want to live on Mars.