Watch CBS News
Local News

New Mars exhibit now open at Carnegie Science Center

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

New Mars exhibit to premiere at Carnegie Science Center
New Mars exhibit to premiere at Carnegie Science Center 00:53

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Carnegie Science Center's most ambitious exhibit in its thirty-year history is now open.

It's called Mars: The Next Giant Leap. The $4.5 million project has been two years in the making and replaces Roboworld.

"We live in a giant universe. We have not traveled out of our solar system, but there could possibly be life out there," said Austin Tanohye, a student at Young Scholars of Western Pennsylvania Charter School.

"A new Mars adventure, exploration to Mars, something I never thought I'd see in my lifetime. Sometimes, I feel like I live in Star Wars," Mayor Ed Gainey said. "Pittsburgh will be the next city to help us get to Mars."

The exhibit features interactive areas where visitors can maneuver robotic rovers, learn about hydroponic gardening and consider how they would want to live on Mars.

First published on November 20, 2022 / 4:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.