New legislation would allow Fla. gun owners to conceal carry without a license

New legislation would allow Fla. gun owners to conceal carry without a license

New legislation would allow Fla. gun owners to conceal carry without a license

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gun owners in Florida may soon be able to carry concealed firearms without a license.

While the proposal has the backing of a key House committee, it's also sparking protests.

If signed into law, the measure would allow the concealed carry of firearms without the currently required permit or training. It also includes school safety proposals, including $42 million for security upgrades.

Several Democratic lawmakers argued it does the opposite of keeping people safe and criticized their colleagues who voted in support of the bill.

Students at Florida State University protested the proposal this week. They said the signage would only lead to more violence.

"There is nothing patriotic about lowering our standards. How many more lives have to be lost for the Florida legislature to finally get the message?" said Alexis Dorman of Students Demand Action.

Supporters of the measure said it preserves constitutional rights and argued it eliminates red tape for legal gun owners.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he supports the bill.