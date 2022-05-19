New Kensington community still picking up the pieces 2 weeks after death of Azuree Charles

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — It's been 15 days since New Kensington police found the body of 9-year-old Azuree Charles.

As the homicide investigation continues, neighbors and friends of the boy said the neighborhood is now different in many ways.

Police and investigators were everywhere on the day Charles was found dead. Now, the streets of East Ken Manor are quiet.

"It's hard to explain. It's like an emptiness in your belly," neighbor William Olbeter said.

Whoever hurt the boy inflicted pain on more than just one child.

"He has cried," Olbeter said of his son. "He's gotten angry over it, he doesn't understand why."

Thie children may have some tears in their eyes, but parents said their vision has sharpened since the boy's death.

"My kid is 12, and I won't let him to the end of the block anymore," one neighbor said. "I won't let him ride around the block anymore."

But as much as the child's death hurt the community, his loss has created positive bonds that never existed.

"It's bringing neighbors together a lot," a third neighbor said. "I see neighbors talking I've never seen them talk before."