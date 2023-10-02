Watch CBS News
Crime

New Kensington-Arnold School District on lockdown as police search nearby

By Shelley Bortz

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) -- The New Kensington-Arnold School District was on lockdown Monday as a number of police agencies searched nearby after neighbors said shots were fired. 

Police tape secures Leishman and Woodmont Avenue and the surrounding area in Arnold while investigators continue to search for clues into Monday afternoon's incident.

There is no official word from authorities as to what happened, but neighbors told KDKA-TV there was a shooting.

Evidence markers could be seen scattered about in the alley behind Woodmont Avenue.

"I heard a couple shots coming from up the way. I was confused, maybe fireworks, that's when the chief of police of Arnold stopped us and asked if we saw anybody, that there was an active shooter running through the streets," said witness Blake Veri. 

Officers, including ATF and a K-9, were seen combing the area while residents gathered anxiously waiting to hear what happened. 

Shelley Bortz
Shelley Bortz

Shelley is a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, native who joined KDKA in October 2021.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 3:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.