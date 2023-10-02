New Kensington-Arnold School District on lockdown as police search nearby

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) -- The New Kensington-Arnold School District was on lockdown Monday as a number of police agencies searched nearby after neighbors said shots were fired.

Police tape secures Leishman and Woodmont Avenue and the surrounding area in Arnold while investigators continue to search for clues into Monday afternoon's incident.

There is no official word from authorities as to what happened, but neighbors told KDKA-TV there was a shooting.

Evidence markers could be seen scattered about in the alley behind Woodmont Avenue.

Evidence markers riddle this alley behind Woodmont Ave in Arnold #KDKA pic.twitter.com/clNz9MzPSj — Shelley Bortz KDKA (@KdkaBortz) October 2, 2023

"I heard a couple shots coming from up the way. I was confused, maybe fireworks, that's when the chief of police of Arnold stopped us and asked if we saw anybody, that there was an active shooter running through the streets," said witness Blake Veri.

Officers, including ATF and a K-9, were seen combing the area while residents gathered anxiously waiting to hear what happened.